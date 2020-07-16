1618 Mapleridge Dr NE

Amenities

Rambler on large lot - 3 bed/fml living, dining/family room - North Thurston - 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler. Formal Living room, dining room combo. Great room concept - dining area, family room & kitchen. Eat in kitchen area with bay window, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher. Master bedroom with master bath. Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Fenced back yard with patio and garden shed. On City water and sewer. Gas forced air heating. Built in 1994 with 1501 sq.ft. *Fireplace not operable. Attached 2 car garage. Seasonal Yard Care provided. North Thurston School District: E:South Bay M:Chinook H: North Thurston.



Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.



We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/



We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/



Other fees:

Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval

Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.



