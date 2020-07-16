All apartments in Olympia
Find more places like 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olympia, WA
/
1618 Mapleridge Dr NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1618 Mapleridge Dr NE

1618 Maple Ridge Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olympia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1618 Maple Ridge Drive Northeast, Olympia, WA 98506

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rambler on large lot - 3 bed/fml living, dining/family room - North Thurston - 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler. Formal Living room, dining room combo. Great room concept - dining area, family room & kitchen. Eat in kitchen area with bay window, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher. Master bedroom with master bath. Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Fenced back yard with patio and garden shed. On City water and sewer. Gas forced air heating. Built in 1994 with 1501 sq.ft. *Fireplace not operable. Attached 2 car garage. Seasonal Yard Care provided. North Thurston School District: E:South Bay M:Chinook H: North Thurston.

No Pets

Call 360-357-8140 to schedule an appointment to view this home.

We do not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Rental Qualifications: https://teamnwpm.com/rental-qualifications/

We use a third-party pet policy service, all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: https://teamnwpm.petscreening.com/

Other fees:
Re-key fee $75.00 payable upon approval
Pet screening $0 for no animals/$0 for Assistance Animals/$20 for first pet, $15 for second pet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4578390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE have any available units?
1618 Mapleridge Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olympia, WA.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE have?
Some of 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Mapleridge Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE offers parking.
Does 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE have a pool?
No, 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Mapleridge Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW
Olympia, WA 98502
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW
Olympia, WA 98512
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE
Olympia, WA 98501
The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW
Olympia, WA 98502

Similar Pages

Olympia Apartments with ParkingOlympia Apartments with Pools
Olympia Dog Friendly ApartmentsOlympia Luxury Places
Olympia Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA
Lacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WATukwila, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WASumner, WA
Graham, WABainbridge Island, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
City University of SeattleClover Park Technical College
Saint Martin's University