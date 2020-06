Amenities

garage fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

2917 158th Pl SW - (FOR RENT) Light and bright single family condo. 5 bedroom, 3 bath California Split. Real hardwoods in entry, kitchen and dining room. All appliances. Huge vaulted living room and entry with gas fireplace. All gas heat, hot water and cooking. Double car garage and low maintenance yard. In Cul De Sac. Please call Gloria Isaac, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-478-4489 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4753749)