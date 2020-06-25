15107 13th Place West

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available now! Classy, cool, modern 3 bedroom detached condo is like new near freeways, transit, shopping, groceries, dining. Expansive entry leads up staircase to living space w/ high ceilings- fireplace. Soft close drawers & cabinets. Quartz countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Generous dining space off kitchen. Covered balcony. Attached 2 car garage w/ 2 car driveway. Absolutely drenched in natural light. Perfect for living and entertaining in. Walk to P&R and future LR station. 12 month min. Contact agent to view