Last updated June 23 2019 at 11:54 PM

15107 13th Place West

15107 13th Pl W · No Longer Available
Location

15107 13th Pl W, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available now! Classy, cool, modern 3 bedroom detached condo is like new near freeways, transit, shopping, groceries, dining. Expansive entry leads up staircase to living space w/ high ceilings- fireplace. Soft close drawers & cabinets. Quartz countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Generous dining space off kitchen. Covered balcony. Attached 2 car garage w/ 2 car driveway. Absolutely drenched in natural light. Perfect for living and entertaining in. Walk to P&R and future LR station. 12 month min. Contact agent to view

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15107 13th Place West have any available units?
15107 13th Place West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15107 13th Place West have?
Some of 15107 13th Place West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15107 13th Place West currently offering any rent specials?
15107 13th Place West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15107 13th Place West pet-friendly?
No, 15107 13th Place West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15107 13th Place West offer parking?
Yes, 15107 13th Place West offers parking.
Does 15107 13th Place West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15107 13th Place West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15107 13th Place West have a pool?
No, 15107 13th Place West does not have a pool.
Does 15107 13th Place West have accessible units?
No, 15107 13th Place West does not have accessible units.
Does 15107 13th Place West have units with dishwashers?
No, 15107 13th Place West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15107 13th Place West have units with air conditioning?
No, 15107 13th Place West does not have units with air conditioning.
