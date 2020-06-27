Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

8311 143rd Court SE Available 06/01/20 Rare opportunity to lease on this upscale property with beautiful view. - Luxury property located on top of the hill in Newcastle neighborhood. View of notable Newcastle golf course. From top floor, beautiful view of Seattle, sound and golf course. Equipped with higher end finishes, great floor plan for entertaining or plenty space for own use. Lots of windows for natural lighting and serenity surrounding. Built in office, spacious bedroom and master suite. Located where you are overlooking landscaping.



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email Igor at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



Application processing fee includes a credit report and background report. Application fee and pet deposit are non-refundable.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2352411)