All apartments in Newcastle
Find more places like 8311 143rd Court SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newcastle, WA
/
8311 143rd Court SE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8311 143rd Court SE

8311 143rd Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newcastle
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8311 143rd Court Southeast, Newcastle, WA 98059
Rainier Crest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
8311 143rd Court SE Available 06/01/20 Rare opportunity to lease on this upscale property with beautiful view. - Luxury property located on top of the hill in Newcastle neighborhood. View of notable Newcastle golf course. From top floor, beautiful view of Seattle, sound and golf course. Equipped with higher end finishes, great floor plan for entertaining or plenty space for own use. Lots of windows for natural lighting and serenity surrounding. Built in office, spacious bedroom and master suite. Located where you are overlooking landscaping.

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email Igor at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

Application processing fee includes a credit report and background report. Application fee and pet deposit are non-refundable.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2352411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 143rd Court SE have any available units?
8311 143rd Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
Is 8311 143rd Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
8311 143rd Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 143rd Court SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8311 143rd Court SE is pet friendly.
Does 8311 143rd Court SE offer parking?
No, 8311 143rd Court SE does not offer parking.
Does 8311 143rd Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 143rd Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 143rd Court SE have a pool?
No, 8311 143rd Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 8311 143rd Court SE have accessible units?
No, 8311 143rd Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 143rd Court SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8311 143rd Court SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8311 143rd Court SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8311 143rd Court SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Notch Apartments
13800 Newcastle Golf Club Road
Newcastle, WA 98059
Avalon Newcastle Commons
13398 Newcastle Commons Drive
Newcastle, WA 98059
Cedar Rim Apartments
7920 110th Ave SE #1005
Newcastle, WA 98056
Newport Crossing
7311 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Newcastle, WA 98059
Tria
12833 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Newcastle 1 BedroomsNewcastle 2 Bedrooms
Newcastle Apartments with BalconyNewcastle Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Newcastle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WA
Snoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College