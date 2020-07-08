Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12533 SE 75th Place Available 11/09/19 Newcastle Home - Available November 9th! This updated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath Newcastle home offers 1900 sq ft. Kitchen has bright white cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar. Dark faux hardwood floors. Deck off the dining room. Low maintenance partially fenced backyard. Open concept living room with fireplace off the kitchen. 3 carpeted bedrooms on the main level as well as the large family room on the lower level with second fireplace. Washer and dryer are in the two car garage. Small dog and/or cat okay with a $500 deposit. Close to Factoria shopping and T-Mobile. Sorry, no smoking.



To schedule a private showing please contact Netanya Richards Avenue One, Seattle WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

#avenueoneresidential #rentalsnewcastle #forrentnewcastle



(RLNE2414045)