Newcastle, WA
12533 SE 75th Place
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

12533 SE 75th Place

12533 Southeast 75th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12533 Southeast 75th Place, Newcastle, WA 98056
Donegal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12533 SE 75th Place Available 11/09/19 Newcastle Home - Available November 9th! This updated 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath Newcastle home offers 1900 sq ft. Kitchen has bright white cabinets, stainless appliances, granite countertops with breakfast bar. Dark faux hardwood floors. Deck off the dining room. Low maintenance partially fenced backyard. Open concept living room with fireplace off the kitchen. 3 carpeted bedrooms on the main level as well as the large family room on the lower level with second fireplace. Washer and dryer are in the two car garage. Small dog and/or cat okay with a $500 deposit. Close to Factoria shopping and T-Mobile. Sorry, no smoking.

To schedule a private showing please contact Netanya Richards Avenue One, Seattle WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.
(RLNE2414045)

(RLNE2414045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12533 SE 75th Place have any available units?
12533 SE 75th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newcastle, WA.
What amenities does 12533 SE 75th Place have?
Some of 12533 SE 75th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12533 SE 75th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12533 SE 75th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12533 SE 75th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12533 SE 75th Place is pet friendly.
Does 12533 SE 75th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12533 SE 75th Place offers parking.
Does 12533 SE 75th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12533 SE 75th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12533 SE 75th Place have a pool?
No, 12533 SE 75th Place does not have a pool.
Does 12533 SE 75th Place have accessible units?
No, 12533 SE 75th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12533 SE 75th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12533 SE 75th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12533 SE 75th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12533 SE 75th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

