Last updated May 24 2020 at 4:44 AM

11826 SE 78th St

11826 Southeast 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11826 Southeast 78th Street, Newcastle, WA 98056
Lake Washington Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Newcastle. 11826 SE 78th St. 4 bed, 2.5 baths, 2240sqft. Available Now!

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Oasis In highly sought after Lake Washington Crest! Nicely Situated Above Street with Territorial Views. Bright & open kitchen with stainless appliances, slab granite counters & hardwoods. Vaulted entry, Coffered ceiling in dining room, wainscoting, cozy wood burning fireplaces in family & living rooms. Master suite has 5 piece bath with double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Spacious, lovely Backyard with multi-layered decking, in a park-like setting Offering Privacy. 2 Car attached garage. Easy Access To 405 & 90!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/109699774

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. Pets on a case by case basis. Hottub N/A. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

