726 2nd Street Available 01/07/19 Mukilteo Home - Available January 7th! This charming and classic seaside 1 bedroom/1 bathroom, plus office/den, home is nestled just above the Clinton ferry dock with fabulous views of the Olympic Mountains and the Puget Sound and gateway to the awe inspiring San Juan Islands. Walk to Ivar's on the water or the famous Arnie's Restaurant just down the street! This charming home is light and bright and has all you need, including a great deck with fabulous water views, gas stove, washer and dryer. Clean and efficient gas heat keeps your heating bills down in the winter! You will never get tired of watching the spectacular sunsets! Live and play in this great location of Old Town Mukilteo. Enjoy fishing off the docks, beach walking, exploring lighthouses and great local parks! Take the train into Seattle, just a few minutes walk to the train station. Pet friendly, one dog or cat ok with $500 pet deposit. No smokers.



