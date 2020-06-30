5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306

Amenities

Mukilteo Golf Course View Condo - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in a secured building at First Green. Has an elevator to the the 3rd floor with easy access to two secured parking spots. The master suite has a large walk-in closet with a spacious bath, Separate Den/Office just off the living room area. The second bedroom has a wall of built ins and a Murphy bed that closes up into the wall. The kitchen has all stainless appliances,custom cherry wood cabinets. The living room is an open concept with a gas fireplace and balcony.



$2395 Security deposit and $2395 Fist month's rent and $40 Credit check

Call, text or email Jade for viewing

jade@lamoureuxrealestate.



425-626-0906



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5638183)