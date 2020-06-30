All apartments in Mukilteo
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306

5600 Harbour Pointe Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5600 Harbour Pointe Boulevard, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Harbour Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Mukilteo Golf Course View Condo - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in a secured building at First Green. Has an elevator to the the 3rd floor with easy access to two secured parking spots. The master suite has a large walk-in closet with a spacious bath, Separate Den/Office just off the living room area. The second bedroom has a wall of built ins and a Murphy bed that closes up into the wall. The kitchen has all stainless appliances,custom cherry wood cabinets. The living room is an open concept with a gas fireplace and balcony.

$2395 Security deposit and $2395 Fist month's rent and $40 Credit check
Call, text or email Jade for viewing
jade@lamoureuxrealestate.

425-626-0906

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 have any available units?
5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 have?
Some of 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mukilteo.
Does 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 offers parking.
Does 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 have a pool?
No, 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 have accessible units?
No, 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd Unit #1-306 - 5600 Harbour Pointe Blvd #1-306 does not have units with air conditioning.

