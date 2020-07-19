All apartments in Mukilteo
Last updated February 20 2020

514 Washington Avenue

Location

514 Washington Avenue, Mukilteo, WA 98275
Mukilteo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Old Town Mukilteo Home - Property Id: 152389

Old Town Mukileto, this unique and cozy home is just a stone's throw from the beach, restaurants and ferry in Old Town Mukilteo. Partial sound view, a must see!!! Brand new remodel of this two bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful high quality finishes. Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, new stainless-steel appliances and gas stove. Yard and patio area for barbecuing and entertaining. Please call or text Hank directly with questions or to view the unit at 206-930-3867. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152389
Property Id 152389

(RLNE5384827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Washington Avenue have any available units?
514 Washington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mukilteo, WA.
What amenities does 514 Washington Avenue have?
Some of 514 Washington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Washington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
514 Washington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Washington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Washington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 514 Washington Avenue offer parking?
No, 514 Washington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 514 Washington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 Washington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Washington Avenue have a pool?
No, 514 Washington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 514 Washington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 514 Washington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Washington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Washington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Washington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Washington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
