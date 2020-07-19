514 Washington Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Old Town Mukilteo Home - Property Id: 152389



Old Town Mukileto, this unique and cozy home is just a stone's throw from the beach, restaurants and ferry in Old Town Mukilteo. Partial sound view, a must see!!! Brand new remodel of this two bedroom, 1 bath home with beautiful high quality finishes. Gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, new stainless-steel appliances and gas stove. Yard and patio area for barbecuing and entertaining. Please call or text Hank directly with questions or to view the unit at 206-930-3867. Thank you!

