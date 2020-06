Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Mother-in-law unit for rent. $1,000 per month plus $750 deposit. Last month's rent required up front. Month-to-month lease.

Utilities included in rent (water/sewer, garbage, electric).

Studio with bathroom, range, and refrigerator. Shared laundry facility (joint room with tenant living in house - locked from both sides).

Looking for single person to occupy that is quiet and friendly. Absolutely no smoking, no pets.

Please contact via email for a showing.