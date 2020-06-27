All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
7311 228th St SW
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

7311 228th St SW

7311 228th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7311 228th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lake Ballinger

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
pet friendly
Mount Lake Terrace 3BD 2BA House - Lake Ballinger area 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located off of 228th ST SW. Great location walking distance to shops, transits and restaurants. This home upper level is available now, lower level is currently occupied with a tenant. This has a nice kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer, living rm, dining rm and a large fenced yard. 1 (ONE) small pet under 15 lbs okay on a case by case. NO SMOKING/SMOKERS. Monthly rent is $1795.00, Security Deposit is also $1795.00. INCLUDED in the rent are,WATER,SEWER,ELECTRICITY, TRASH & INTERNET. Please drive by before emailing Colleen@acernw.com or calling 425-977-4067 for a tour.
Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2516301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7311 228th St SW have any available units?
7311 228th St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 7311 228th St SW have?
Some of 7311 228th St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7311 228th St SW currently offering any rent specials?
7311 228th St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7311 228th St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7311 228th St SW is pet friendly.
Does 7311 228th St SW offer parking?
Yes, 7311 228th St SW offers parking.
Does 7311 228th St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7311 228th St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7311 228th St SW have a pool?
No, 7311 228th St SW does not have a pool.
Does 7311 228th St SW have accessible units?
No, 7311 228th St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7311 228th St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7311 228th St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7311 228th St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7311 228th St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
