7311 228th St SW

Mount Lake Terrace 3BD 2BA House - Lake Ballinger area 3 bedroom 1.5 bath single family home located off of 228th ST SW. Great location walking distance to shops, transits and restaurants. This home upper level is available now, lower level is currently occupied with a tenant. This has a nice kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer, living rm, dining rm and a large fenced yard. 1 (ONE) small pet under 15 lbs okay on a case by case. NO SMOKING/SMOKERS. Monthly rent is $1795.00, Security Deposit is also $1795.00. INCLUDED in the rent are,WATER,SEWER,ELECTRICITY, TRASH & INTERNET. Please drive by before emailing Colleen@acernw.com or calling 425-977-4067 for a tour.

