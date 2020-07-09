All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6307 234th Street South West

6307 234th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

6307 234th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lake Ballinger

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish for details, 206-482-5712. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home available now. Large yard, 2 car garage, extra storage, all appliances, hardwood in bedrooms and throughout, new paint! Close to parks, transit, shopping, activities, schools, recreational facilities, trails and MUCH MORE. Rent: $2,095.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered CBC. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp;amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 234th Street South West have any available units?
6307 234th Street South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 6307 234th Street South West have?
Some of 6307 234th Street South West's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 234th Street South West currently offering any rent specials?
6307 234th Street South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 234th Street South West pet-friendly?
Yes, 6307 234th Street South West is pet friendly.
Does 6307 234th Street South West offer parking?
Yes, 6307 234th Street South West offers parking.
Does 6307 234th Street South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 234th Street South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 234th Street South West have a pool?
No, 6307 234th Street South West does not have a pool.
Does 6307 234th Street South West have accessible units?
No, 6307 234th Street South West does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 234th Street South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 234th Street South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6307 234th Street South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 6307 234th Street South West does not have units with air conditioning.

