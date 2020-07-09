6307 234th Street South West

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Trish for details, 206-482-5712. Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home available now. Large yard, 2 car garage, extra storage, all appliances, hardwood in bedrooms and throughout, new paint! Close to parks, transit, shopping, activities, schools, recreational facilities, trails and MUCH MORE. Rent: $2,095.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered CBC. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID &amp; paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.