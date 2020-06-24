5905 228th St Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

High-End Finished Mountlake Terrace Home - Application Pending:



**This Property has a long waitlist**



This sleek 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home features a bright & beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops, stacked glass tile backsplash, and new Samsung stainless steel appliances. New washer & dryer, gorgeous wood floors, newer windows & newer gas fireplace. The home is laid out spaciously and makes excellent use of the square footage, including quite a bit of closet space. The LARGE backyard with plenty of room to move around.



Pet Policy: $500 refundable deposit per pet. $30/mo pet rent per pet.



Forrest@havenrent.com



