Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:07 AM

5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5

5501 234th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5501 234th Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Mountlake Terrace with den / open office. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite countertops, Samsung washer dryer, large balcony, 2-car garage. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath and walk-in-closet. Pet friendly under 25lbs with a $300 pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Date Available: May 15, 2020, but flexible start date if needed earlier. $2,550/month rent. $2,550 security deposit required.

Neighborhood:
- 0.5 mi from Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station with Express Transit service into Downtown Seattle
- 1 block from Diamond Knot Brewing, DD Meats, Hemlock State Brewing, Snohomish Pie Company
- 1 mi from Cinebarre and Gateway Plaza
- 3 blocks from Mountlake Terrace Recreation Center
- Within 1 mile radius of 5 public parks
- 1 block from Public Library

COVID-19 Impact:
In light of the Stay Safe, Stay home ask of our community, we are limiting showings to 3 per day so we can sanitize high traffic areas (door knobs, doors, handle etc.) before the next showing. The home is currently vacant and we will allow lease signers (no other guests, please) to tour the property.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Erik Bright at ebright24@gmail.com to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 have any available units?
5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 have?
Some of 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.

