5501 234th Street Southwest Unit 5

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Mountlake Terrace with den / open office. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, updated kitchen with granite countertops, Samsung washer dryer, large balcony, 2-car garage. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings, en-suite bath and walk-in-closet. Pet friendly under 25lbs with a $300 pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Date Available: May 15, 2020, but flexible start date if needed earlier. $2,550/month rent. $2,550 security deposit required.



Neighborhood:

- 0.5 mi from Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station with Express Transit service into Downtown Seattle

- 1 block from Diamond Knot Brewing, DD Meats, Hemlock State Brewing, Snohomish Pie Company

- 1 mi from Cinebarre and Gateway Plaza

- 3 blocks from Mountlake Terrace Recreation Center

- Within 1 mile radius of 5 public parks

- 1 block from Public Library



COVID-19 Impact:

In light of the Stay Safe, Stay home ask of our community, we are limiting showings to 3 per day so we can sanitize high traffic areas (door knobs, doors, handle etc.) before the next showing. The home is currently vacant and we will allow lease signers (no other guests, please) to tour the property.



Please submit the form on this page or contact Erik Bright at ebright24@gmail.com to learn more.