5325 242nd St SW
Last updated April 1 2019 at 9:59 PM

5325 242nd St SW

5325 242nd Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5325 242nd Street Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Gateway

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Completely renovated and updated! This wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home was just completely redone. The interior was just repainted and new carpeting was installed throughout the home. New fixtures in the bathrooms, new appliances in the kitchen, and a brand new washer and dryer to name a few. Tons of natural light in the living room highlight the wood burning fireplace and huge back yard truly make this home a must see!

Terms: 1st month’s rent and $2300 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 242nd St SW have any available units?
5325 242nd St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 5325 242nd St SW have?
Some of 5325 242nd St SW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 242nd St SW currently offering any rent specials?
5325 242nd St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 242nd St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5325 242nd St SW is pet friendly.
Does 5325 242nd St SW offer parking?
No, 5325 242nd St SW does not offer parking.
Does 5325 242nd St SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5325 242nd St SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 242nd St SW have a pool?
No, 5325 242nd St SW does not have a pool.
Does 5325 242nd St SW have accessible units?
No, 5325 242nd St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 242nd St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 242nd St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5325 242nd St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5325 242nd St SW does not have units with air conditioning.

