5325 242nd St SW

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Completely renovated and updated! This wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home was just completely redone. The interior was just repainted and new carpeting was installed throughout the home. New fixtures in the bathrooms, new appliances in the kitchen, and a brand new washer and dryer to name a few. Tons of natural light in the living room highlight the wood burning fireplace and huge back yard truly make this home a must see!



Terms: 1st month’s rent and $2300 deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25 lbs. only considered on a case by case basis.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.