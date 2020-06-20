5102 240th Pl SW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

House in Mountlake Terrace - Beautiful newly remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Wood floors throughout the top floor. Large fully remodeled kitchen with dining area. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. 2 bedrooms and 3/4 spa like bathroom. bathroom downstairs. New carpet through out the large basement area. Great natural lighting. Fully fenced back yard with a large shed and covered sand box. Large deck for out side entertaining. Perfectly located close to the freeway and transit station for easy commute.

Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.



Go to https://showmojo.com/l/dfba3080c4 to make an appointment.

www.rentseattle.com



Email teamlisa@rpapm.com or 206 577 0581



(RLNE3395755)