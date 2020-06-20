All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Mountlake Terrace, WA
5102 240th Pl SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5102 240th Pl SW

5102 240th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5102 240th Place Southwest, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Gateway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
House in Mountlake Terrace - Beautiful newly remodeled home in quiet neighborhood. 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Wood floors throughout the top floor. Large fully remodeled kitchen with dining area. 3 bedrooms upstairs with full bathroom. 2 bedrooms and 3/4 spa like bathroom. bathroom downstairs. New carpet through out the large basement area. Great natural lighting. Fully fenced back yard with a large shed and covered sand box. Large deck for out side entertaining. Perfectly located close to the freeway and transit station for easy commute.
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.

Go to https://showmojo.com/l/dfba3080c4 to make an appointment.
www.rentseattle.com

Email teamlisa@rpapm.com or 206 577 0581

(RLNE3395755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 240th Pl SW have any available units?
5102 240th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 5102 240th Pl SW have?
Some of 5102 240th Pl SW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 240th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
5102 240th Pl SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 240th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 240th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 5102 240th Pl SW offer parking?
No, 5102 240th Pl SW does not offer parking.
Does 5102 240th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5102 240th Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 240th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 5102 240th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 5102 240th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 5102 240th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 240th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 240th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5102 240th Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5102 240th Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
