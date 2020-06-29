23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Lake Ballinger Condo -

Great view of Lake Ballinger from the living room, kitchen and patio. Large ground floor corner unit with 3 bedrooms and 1-3/4 baths. This unit is a very spacious unit has a separate dining area and breakfast nook or enjoy eating on your covered patio. Large dining & living room with wood-burning fireplace also opens to private patio. Walk to lake Ballinger for fishing or bird watching, enjoy the community pool/hot tub and clubhouse. Covered parking space. Convenience to bus lines and much more! No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5168570)