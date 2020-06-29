All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101

23507 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23507 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lake Ballinger

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Lake Ballinger Condo -
Great view of Lake Ballinger from the living room, kitchen and patio. Large ground floor corner unit with 3 bedrooms and 1-3/4 baths. This unit is a very spacious unit has a separate dining area and breakfast nook or enjoy eating on your covered patio. Large dining & living room with wood-burning fireplace also opens to private patio. Walk to lake Ballinger for fishing or bird watching, enjoy the community pool/hot tub and clubhouse. Covered parking space. Convenience to bus lines and much more! No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $6,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5168570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 have any available units?
23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 have?
Some of 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 currently offering any rent specials?
23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 pet-friendly?
No, 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 offer parking?
Yes, 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 offers parking.
Does 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 have a pool?
Yes, 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 has a pool.
Does 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 have accessible units?
No, 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 does not have accessible units.
Does 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23507 Lakeview Dr. Unit B101 does not have units with air conditioning.
