23502 Peterson Drive

This single story home is nestled in a great neighborhood less than 2 miles east of I-5. If an inviting spacious Family Room with Wood-Fire stove framed in brick is your style, this is the place for you! Welcome to 23502 Peterson Dr. a comfortable 1600 Sq Ft home with 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Stylish new wood laminate flooring in Living and Dining. The landscaping is amazing with fenced front and back yards, back yard is beautifully terraced for a tucked away secluded feel. Along with multiple outdoor storage areas, a landscapers dream!

Easy access to I-5, Lynnwood-Alderwood, Canyon Park, Paine Field and Shoreline. This unit is currently available!



2 Pets Allowed: No dangerous breeds, Must be spayed or neutered, Max 35 lbs. Each No Puppies or Kittens.

Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each.



We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:

- Credit score of 600+

- No Felony Convictions

- No Bankruptcies

- No Evictions

- Good Rental History

- Monthly income requirement $6435.00



Applications must include:

- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)

- Photo of Pet(s)

- 2 months current pay stubs

- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases

- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,145, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,145, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.