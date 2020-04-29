All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23502 Peterson Drive

23502 Peterson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23502 Peterson Drive, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single story home is nestled in a great neighborhood less than 2 miles east of I-5. If an inviting spacious Family Room with Wood-Fire stove framed in brick is your style, this is the place for you! Welcome to 23502 Peterson Dr. a comfortable 1600 Sq Ft home with 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. Stylish new wood laminate flooring in Living and Dining. The landscaping is amazing with fenced front and back yards, back yard is beautifully terraced for a tucked away secluded feel. Along with multiple outdoor storage areas, a landscapers dream!
Easy access to I-5, Lynnwood-Alderwood, Canyon Park, Paine Field and Shoreline. This unit is currently available!

2 Pets Allowed: No dangerous breeds, Must be spayed or neutered, Max 35 lbs. Each No Puppies or Kittens.
Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each.

We require that each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property must complete the online application/screening. Requirements:
- Credit score of 600+
- No Felony Convictions
- No Bankruptcies
- No Evictions
- Good Rental History
- Monthly income requirement $6435.00

Applications must include:
- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)
- Photo of Pet(s)
- 2 months current pay stubs
- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases
- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,145, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,145, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23502 Peterson Drive have any available units?
23502 Peterson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 23502 Peterson Drive have?
Some of 23502 Peterson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23502 Peterson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23502 Peterson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23502 Peterson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 23502 Peterson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 23502 Peterson Drive offer parking?
No, 23502 Peterson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23502 Peterson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23502 Peterson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23502 Peterson Drive have a pool?
No, 23502 Peterson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23502 Peterson Drive have accessible units?
No, 23502 Peterson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23502 Peterson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 23502 Peterson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23502 Peterson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23502 Peterson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
