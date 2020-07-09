22906 54th Ave W

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea62564087 ---- This Home is a Gem! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom with large Laundry room. New Floors and Paint! Amenities include Washer/Dryer, Large Shaded Backyard, Covered Carport. Beautiful Trees surround the Property which provide Plenty of Shade on these Warm Summer Nights. Located in a very Quiet Neighborhood this Home is as Cozy as it is Charming. Convenient location, just a Block away from the MLT Recreation Pavilion, Easy Access to I-5, Shopping, Entertainment and More! OUR REQUIREMENTS Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening. Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600 No Felony Convictions No Bankruptcies No Evictions Good Rental History Min. monthly income requirement $5,250 Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) Photo of Pet(s) 2 months current pay stubs Sorry,- no \"Co-Signer\" Leases No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted. Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats Allowed, 2 Max. Less Than 20Lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.) Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,750, Security Deposit $1,750 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property. 2 Vehicle Covered Carport 4 Parking Spaces Uncovered Fenced Backyard Pantry In Kitchen Wood Burning Fireplace