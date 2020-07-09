All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

22906 54th Ave W

22906 54th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

22906 54th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea62564087 ---- This Home is a Gem! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom with large Laundry room. New Floors and Paint! Amenities include Washer/Dryer, Large Shaded Backyard, Covered Carport. Beautiful Trees surround the Property which provide Plenty of Shade on these Warm Summer Nights. Located in a very Quiet Neighborhood this Home is as Cozy as it is Charming. Convenient location, just a Block away from the MLT Recreation Pavilion, Easy Access to I-5, Shopping, Entertainment and More! OUR REQUIREMENTS Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening. Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600 No Felony Convictions No Bankruptcies No Evictions Good Rental History Min. monthly income requirement $5,250 Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) Photo of Pet(s) 2 months current pay stubs Sorry,- no \"Co-Signer\" Leases No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted. Pet Policy: Dogs/Cats Allowed, 2 Max. Less Than 20Lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.) Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,750, Security Deposit $1,750 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property. 2 Vehicle Covered Carport 4 Parking Spaces Uncovered Fenced Backyard Pantry In Kitchen Wood Burning Fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22906 54th Ave W have any available units?
22906 54th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 22906 54th Ave W have?
Some of 22906 54th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22906 54th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
22906 54th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22906 54th Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 22906 54th Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 22906 54th Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 22906 54th Ave W offers parking.
Does 22906 54th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22906 54th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22906 54th Ave W have a pool?
No, 22906 54th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 22906 54th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 22906 54th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 22906 54th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 22906 54th Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22906 54th Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 22906 54th Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.

