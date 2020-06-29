All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

22703 58th Ave. W.

22703 58th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

22703 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent 3 Bed/1.75 Bath Rambler in Mountlake Terrace - Available NOW!!! - Access is everything! Located minutes from City Center, I-5, Park n Ride & future light rail station. Hop on the Interurban Trail or catch the ferry in Edmonds. This 1955 Rambler features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and a large bonus room with loft. Large master has 3/4 bath and large walk in closet. Centralized laundry to all bedrooms. Home has hardwood floors and wall to wall carpets throughout. Kitchen has been recently updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large deck for BBQ's and private fenced back yard. Large 540 sq. ft. garage and bonus work shop, large driveway with extra off street parking. Home is at the heart of it all and checks all the boxes: location, space & stylish upgrades throughout. Don't miss your opportunity to get into the convenient and up and coming MLT neighborhood...

Tenants Pay All Utilities

(RLNE5168766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22703 58th Ave. W. have any available units?
22703 58th Ave. W. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 22703 58th Ave. W. have?
Some of 22703 58th Ave. W.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22703 58th Ave. W. currently offering any rent specials?
22703 58th Ave. W. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22703 58th Ave. W. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22703 58th Ave. W. is pet friendly.
Does 22703 58th Ave. W. offer parking?
Yes, 22703 58th Ave. W. offers parking.
Does 22703 58th Ave. W. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22703 58th Ave. W. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22703 58th Ave. W. have a pool?
No, 22703 58th Ave. W. does not have a pool.
Does 22703 58th Ave. W. have accessible units?
No, 22703 58th Ave. W. does not have accessible units.
Does 22703 58th Ave. W. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22703 58th Ave. W. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22703 58th Ave. W. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22703 58th Ave. W. does not have units with air conditioning.
