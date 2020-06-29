22703 58th Ave. W.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Excellent 3 Bed/1.75 Bath Rambler in Mountlake Terrace - Available NOW!!! - Access is everything! Located minutes from City Center, I-5, Park n Ride & future light rail station. Hop on the Interurban Trail or catch the ferry in Edmonds. This 1955 Rambler features 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms and a large bonus room with loft. Large master has 3/4 bath and large walk in closet. Centralized laundry to all bedrooms. Home has hardwood floors and wall to wall carpets throughout. Kitchen has been recently updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large deck for BBQ's and private fenced back yard. Large 540 sq. ft. garage and bonus work shop, large driveway with extra off street parking. Home is at the heart of it all and checks all the boxes: location, space & stylish upgrades throughout. Don't miss your opportunity to get into the convenient and up and coming MLT neighborhood...



Tenants Pay All Utilities



(RLNE5168766)