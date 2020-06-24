22608 57th Ave W

All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Location

22608 57th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3BD/2BTH rambler in a great neighborhood in Mountlake Terrace. It is clean, and well taken care of. This is a house you can call "home"! It is centrally located, with easy access to I-5, I-405, transit center, library, schools, shopping and more.

This home was fully remodeled so everything is new! It has a new roof, new siding, new laminate flooring, and new paint. The front yard is very private, and the large back yard is perfect for entertaining, and includes a large gazebo for shelter from the sun or rain. A second, smaller gazebo can be used for BBQ or a nice place to relax or meditate. The landscaping is mature, and includes fruit trees, grapes, flowers, and a fire pit. Two storage sheds keep the tools clean and dry.

Walk through the front door into a spacious living room with a large bay window that brings the outdoors inside. The living room has laminate hardwood flooring, wainscoting, and blinds over the windows for privacy. You'll feel relaxed and secure. An eating area just off the kitchen has a glass door with a built in doggie door, out to the backyard. Around the corner is a large room that would serve as a great family room, but can also be used for those large family feasts.

The wrap-around kitchen is easy on the meal prep and includes lots of solid wood cabinetry.and lots of counter space, Everything is close at hand. Appliances include electric glasstop stove, Double door fridge, dishwasher, and double sink with pullout sprayer. Garbage Disposal for easy clean up.

There is a master bedroom with built-in closet storage. The master bathroom has a jetted tub with an elegant tile surround and his-and-her sinks on a long vanity. Two additional bedrooms on the opposite end of the house from the master, are served by another very modern full bath with a cute musical/whimsical theme. The bath has a vanity and medicine cabinet plus a ceramic tile tub surround.

Washer/dryer included

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,000 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. Professional landscaping included with $100/mo. landscaping surcharge. Pets OK (2 max.) with $300/pet bump in security deposit and $50/mo./pet bump in rent. Dangerous breed restrictions apply. No smoking inside. No Sec. 8. Renter's insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Keywords: Boeing, Everett, Lynnwood, Bothell

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
