Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:26 PM

22305 68th PL W

22305 68th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

22305 68th Place West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Melody Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Edmonds/Mountlake Terrace 4 Bedroom Home - Available August 1, 2019, Striking 3 Story Home Loaded w/Tasteful Features & Upgrades. Soaring Ceilings in Formal Living & Dining Rooms are Separated by Archways. Chair Rail Moldings & Wainscoting Add to the Elegance of the Home. Sunny Western Exposure to Front on Home, fills Grand Entry, living and dining room with lots of natural light. Deluxe Double Door Master Suite w/5 Piece Bath & XLG Walk-In Closet. Kitchen with Great Room Main Floor. Oversized 2 Car Garage. Bonus Room downstairs and lots of extra closet space. No Pets please.

(RLNE4040007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22305 68th PL W have any available units?
22305 68th PL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 22305 68th PL W have?
Some of 22305 68th PL W's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22305 68th PL W currently offering any rent specials?
22305 68th PL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22305 68th PL W pet-friendly?
No, 22305 68th PL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 22305 68th PL W offer parking?
Yes, 22305 68th PL W offers parking.
Does 22305 68th PL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22305 68th PL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22305 68th PL W have a pool?
No, 22305 68th PL W does not have a pool.
Does 22305 68th PL W have accessible units?
No, 22305 68th PL W does not have accessible units.
Does 22305 68th PL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 22305 68th PL W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22305 68th PL W have units with air conditioning?
No, 22305 68th PL W does not have units with air conditioning.
