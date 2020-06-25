22305 68th PL W

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Edmonds/Mountlake Terrace 4 Bedroom Home - Available August 1, 2019, Striking 3 Story Home Loaded w/Tasteful Features & Upgrades. Soaring Ceilings in Formal Living & Dining Rooms are Separated by Archways. Chair Rail Moldings & Wainscoting Add to the Elegance of the Home. Sunny Western Exposure to Front on Home, fills Grand Entry, living and dining room with lots of natural light. Deluxe Double Door Master Suite w/5 Piece Bath & XLG Walk-In Closet. Kitchen with Great Room Main Floor. Oversized 2 Car Garage. Bonus Room downstairs and lots of extra closet space. No Pets please.



