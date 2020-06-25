Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Rambler with finished basement and attached car garage . - 22202-53rd Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Level entry home with daylight basement. 3 bedrooms on main floor with full bath. Downstairs is a family room. bath [with washer and dryer], one car garage and extra storage area. About 1944 square feet. Built 1959. Easy freeway access. Living room dining area combined. New laminate floors in living room and dining area. Beige carpet in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Gas heat and hot water. Galley style kitchen. Sliding glass door off dining area to deck. Furnace area downstairs. Door to garage on lower floor. One car garage under house. Garage square feet about 288. Huge, mostly fenced, backyard. Quiet location, park and elementary school nearby. Easy access I-5 and Park & Ride, Shopping plazas, supermarkets.



Recent repairs include sump pump added. Basement may leak.



Approximate room sizes: 1. Living room 18 ft. by 12 ft., 2. Dining area 11 ft. by 10 ft., 3. First bedroom on the left 12 ft. by 10 ft. with 8 ft. by 2 ft closet., 4. Second bedroom on the left 12 ft. by 12 ft. with 10 ft. by 2 ft. closet., 5. Back right bedroom 13 ft. by 12 ft. with 7 ft. by 2 ft. closet., 6. Downstairs Rec. room 15 ft. by 12 ft. with 4 ft. by 3 ft. closet,. 7. Unfinished storage area 12 ft. by 12 ft. + additional area 20 ft, by 4 ft., 8. Deck 14 ft. by 12 ft., 9. Garage 24 ft. deep by 12 ft. wide.



Available: About March 23rd, 2019. Restrictions: NO PETS. No smoking.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



To apply, simply follow these steps:

1. Go to our site. www.wpirealestate.com

2. Click on Property Management [upper left] and drop down to Current Vacancies

3. Find the listing you are applying for and click Apply Now.

4. Review Criteria and Fill out the Application [$45.00 per person]

It usually takes 2-4 business days to process, depending on the information provided. Any questions

please email rschiess@wpirealstate.com



Directions: I-5. 220th St SW exit. East on 220th St SW. Right at 52nd Ave W. Right at 221st St SW. Left at 53rd Ave W. House on right.



Move in funds: First Months Rent $2,195.00

Last Months Rent $2,195.00 [May be spread with good credit]

Security Deposit $1,500.00

Admin. Fee $50.00

Screen fee $45.00 per adult over 18 years old

TOTAL $3,790.00 [with good credit]



Contact: Roger Schiess, Property Manager Cell: 206-715-0286. Email rschiess@wpirealestate.com



WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.

9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100

Seattle, WA 98115

All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2409029)