All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Find more places like 22202 53rd Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountlake Terrace, WA
/
22202 53rd Ave W
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

22202 53rd Ave W

22202 53rd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mountlake Terrace
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

22202 53rd Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Rambler with finished basement and attached car garage . - 22202-53rd Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043. Level entry home with daylight basement. 3 bedrooms on main floor with full bath. Downstairs is a family room. bath [with washer and dryer], one car garage and extra storage area. About 1944 square feet. Built 1959. Easy freeway access. Living room dining area combined. New laminate floors in living room and dining area. Beige carpet in bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace. Gas heat and hot water. Galley style kitchen. Sliding glass door off dining area to deck. Furnace area downstairs. Door to garage on lower floor. One car garage under house. Garage square feet about 288. Huge, mostly fenced, backyard. Quiet location, park and elementary school nearby. Easy access I-5 and Park & Ride, Shopping plazas, supermarkets.

Recent repairs include sump pump added. Basement may leak.

Approximate room sizes: 1. Living room 18 ft. by 12 ft., 2. Dining area 11 ft. by 10 ft., 3. First bedroom on the left 12 ft. by 10 ft. with 8 ft. by 2 ft closet., 4. Second bedroom on the left 12 ft. by 12 ft. with 10 ft. by 2 ft. closet., 5. Back right bedroom 13 ft. by 12 ft. with 7 ft. by 2 ft. closet., 6. Downstairs Rec. room 15 ft. by 12 ft. with 4 ft. by 3 ft. closet,. 7. Unfinished storage area 12 ft. by 12 ft. + additional area 20 ft, by 4 ft., 8. Deck 14 ft. by 12 ft., 9. Garage 24 ft. deep by 12 ft. wide.

Available: About March 23rd, 2019. Restrictions: NO PETS. No smoking.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT COMPREHENSIVE REUSABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

To apply, simply follow these steps:
1. Go to our site. www.wpirealestate.com
2. Click on Property Management [upper left] and drop down to Current Vacancies
3. Find the listing you are applying for and click Apply Now.
4. Review Criteria and Fill out the Application [$45.00 per person]
It usually takes 2-4 business days to process, depending on the information provided. Any questions
please email rschiess@wpirealstate.com

Directions: I-5. 220th St SW exit. East on 220th St SW. Right at 52nd Ave W. Right at 221st St SW. Left at 53rd Ave W. House on right.

Move in funds: First Months Rent $2,195.00
Last Months Rent $2,195.00 [May be spread with good credit]
Security Deposit $1,500.00
Admin. Fee $50.00
Screen fee $45.00 per adult over 18 years old
TOTAL $3,790.00 [with good credit]

Contact: Roger Schiess, Property Manager Cell: 206-715-0286. Email rschiess@wpirealestate.com

WPI Real Estate Services, Inc.
9500 Roosevelt Way NE, Ste 100
Seattle, WA 98115
All property information in this ad is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2409029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22202 53rd Ave W have any available units?
22202 53rd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
What amenities does 22202 53rd Ave W have?
Some of 22202 53rd Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22202 53rd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
22202 53rd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22202 53rd Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 22202 53rd Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 22202 53rd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 22202 53rd Ave W offers parking.
Does 22202 53rd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22202 53rd Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22202 53rd Ave W have a pool?
No, 22202 53rd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 22202 53rd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 22202 53rd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 22202 53rd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 22202 53rd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22202 53rd Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 22202 53rd Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taluswood Apartments
4208 236th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Lakeside
6102 St Albion Way
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Quartz Creek Apartments
4710 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Maple Glen Apartments
5424 212th St SW
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Arbor Village
23601 56th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Capri Apartments
21416 16th Avenue Southwest
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Silver Oak
21412 48th Ave W
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Similar Pages

Mountlake Terrace 2 BedroomsMountlake Terrace Apartments under $1500
Mountlake Terrace Apartments with BalconyMountlake Terrace Apartments with Gym
Mountlake Terrace Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cascade View

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College