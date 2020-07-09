22006 67th Place W

Amenities
**RENTED**3Bed 2Bath + BONUS Room in Mountlake Terrace! - **This property is no longer available at this time**
Great Location! Rambler in Mountlake Terrace near shopping and local businesses! Newly remodeled with refinished hardwood! Large backyard, fireplace, and BONUS room. Appliances included and tours available soon!!
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in Mountlake Terrace! 1455sfqt with large backyard. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).
-Close to Mountlake Terrace businesses and shopping!
-Newly remodeled
-Large backyard
-BONUS ROOM
Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-1 year lease minimum. Longer term lease available!
