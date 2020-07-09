All apartments in Mountlake Terrace
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

22006 67th Place W

22006 67th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

22006 67th Place West, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Melody Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**RENTED**3Bed 2Bath + BONUS Room in Mountlake Terrace! - **This property is no longer available at this time**
Great Location! Rambler in Mountlake Terrace near shopping and local businesses! Newly remodeled with refinished hardwood! Large backyard, fireplace, and BONUS room. Appliances included and tours available soon!!

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath in Mountlake Terrace! 1455sfqt with large backyard. Quiet, clean, and safe neighborhood. Deposit equal to first month's rent and first-month rent due upon move in (subject to change depending on strength of application).

-Close to Mountlake Terrace businesses and shopping!
-Newly remodeled
-Large backyard
-BONUS ROOM

Terms:
-Deposit is equal to first month's rent and due on move in
-First month rent is due on move in
-$49 application fee (all adults over 18 years old MUST apply)
-$100 admin fee
-1 year lease minimum. Longer term lease available!

(RLNE5762681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22006 67th Place W have any available units?
22006 67th Place W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Is 22006 67th Place W currently offering any rent specials?
22006 67th Place W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22006 67th Place W pet-friendly?
No, 22006 67th Place W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountlake Terrace.
Does 22006 67th Place W offer parking?
No, 22006 67th Place W does not offer parking.
Does 22006 67th Place W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22006 67th Place W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22006 67th Place W have a pool?
No, 22006 67th Place W does not have a pool.
Does 22006 67th Place W have accessible units?
No, 22006 67th Place W does not have accessible units.
Does 22006 67th Place W have units with dishwashers?
No, 22006 67th Place W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22006 67th Place W have units with air conditioning?
No, 22006 67th Place W does not have units with air conditioning.

