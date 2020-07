Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets playground

Buchan quality built home, great neighborhood, walking, parks, playgrounds. Perfect floor plan, Kitchen open to the Family room with gas fireplace, access to the Patio. Freshly painted interior, living room with vaulted ceiling, formal dining room. Master Bed, walk-in closet. New hardwood-like flooring on first floor. Great Corner lot, 1st and Last plus $300 non refundable cleaning fee. Move-in date: February 15, 2020

Please reach out to schedule tour. 425-351-8130