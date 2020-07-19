2214 163rd St SE

Amenities

This home is turn key ready! Come check out this 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bath home with den/loft. Updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances with spacious breakfast nook. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the sun lit living room complete with crown molding and designer touches. Partially fenced lot is backed by a lush Green Belt.



The location can't be beat when living here. Just minutes away from the Mill Creek Town Center with plenty of restaurant and shopping options! You have QFC, Albertsons and Central Market for your grocery shopping needs right down the street. Henry M. Jackson high school gets 9 out 10 based on Great Schools website.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.