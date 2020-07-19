All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2214 163rd St SE

2214 163rd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2214 163rd Street Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/ddafd860f1 ----
Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/ddafd860f1

This home is turn key ready! Come check out this 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bath home with den/loft. Updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances with spacious breakfast nook. Enjoy the gas fireplace in the sun lit living room complete with crown molding and designer touches. Partially fenced lot is backed by a lush Green Belt.

The location can't be beat when living here. Just minutes away from the Mill Creek Town Center with plenty of restaurant and shopping options! You have QFC, Albertsons and Central Market for your grocery shopping needs right down the street. Henry M. Jackson high school gets 9 out 10 based on Great Schools website.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 163rd St SE have any available units?
2214 163rd St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 2214 163rd St SE have?
Some of 2214 163rd St SE's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 163rd St SE currently offering any rent specials?
2214 163rd St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 163rd St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 163rd St SE is pet friendly.
Does 2214 163rd St SE offer parking?
No, 2214 163rd St SE does not offer parking.
Does 2214 163rd St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 163rd St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 163rd St SE have a pool?
No, 2214 163rd St SE does not have a pool.
Does 2214 163rd St SE have accessible units?
No, 2214 163rd St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 163rd St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 163rd St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 163rd St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 163rd St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
