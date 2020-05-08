All apartments in Mill Creek
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1826 148th St. SE

1826 148th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1826 148th Street Southeast, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Mill Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Luxury 4 bedroom in Mill Creek in Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/3d633820d0. Please call the number on our website on the weekends to schedule a tour.

Immaculate 4 bed/3.5 bth in desirable Evergreen Estates. Bright/open formal living & dining rooms w/ 18ft ceilings. Gorgeous hrdwd flooring thruout. Main floor master w/ fp, walk-in closet, 5-piece bath & jacuzzi tub. Kitchen w/ Wolf Prof. gas range, quartz counters, custom cabinetry & SS appliances. Large family room, patio & yard. 2nd Master, Family room, huge 3 car garage & more. On corner lot with a circular driveway.

Just minutes away from the Mill Creek Town Center with plenty of restaurant and shopping options! You have QFC, Albertsons and Central Market for your grocery shopping needs right down the street. Henry M. Jackson high school gets 9 out 10 based on Great Schools website. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4532778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 148th St. SE have any available units?
1826 148th St. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 1826 148th St. SE have?
Some of 1826 148th St. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 148th St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1826 148th St. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 148th St. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 148th St. SE is pet friendly.
Does 1826 148th St. SE offer parking?
Yes, 1826 148th St. SE does offer parking.
Does 1826 148th St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 148th St. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 148th St. SE have a pool?
No, 1826 148th St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1826 148th St. SE have accessible units?
No, 1826 148th St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 148th St. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 148th St. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 148th St. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 148th St. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
