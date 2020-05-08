1826 148th St. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Luxury 4 bedroom in Mill Creek in Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/3d633820d0. Please call the number on our website on the weekends to schedule a tour.



Immaculate 4 bed/3.5 bth in desirable Evergreen Estates. Bright/open formal living & dining rooms w/ 18ft ceilings. Gorgeous hrdwd flooring thruout. Main floor master w/ fp, walk-in closet, 5-piece bath & jacuzzi tub. Kitchen w/ Wolf Prof. gas range, quartz counters, custom cabinetry & SS appliances. Large family room, patio & yard. 2nd Master, Family room, huge 3 car garage & more. On corner lot with a circular driveway.



Just minutes away from the Mill Creek Town Center with plenty of restaurant and shopping options! You have QFC, Albertsons and Central Market for your grocery shopping needs right down the street. Henry M. Jackson high school gets 9 out 10 based on Great Schools website. Everything is right at your finger tips when living here!



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



