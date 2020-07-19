Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 Available 12/20/18 Townhome in Mill Creek - Beautiful Townhome in Mill Creek with 2 car garage. Main floor is perfect for entertaining with a spacious living room with gas fireplace, dining room with sliding doors leading to a private deck overlooking a green belt. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with high ceilings, walk in closet with designer shelving and master bath. Laundry room with full size washer & dryer and built in cabinets. Huge unfinished downstairs basement with over 600 sq ft. Perfect location close to Mill Creek Town Center and walking trails. Tenants responsible for utilities. Application fee $42 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. No Smoking



Schedule a visit here:https://showmojo.com/l/7a6cdc5073

Questions: Call (206) 577-0827



Real Property Associates, Inc.

7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115

www.rentseattle.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4555175)