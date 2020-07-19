All apartments in Mill Creek
Find more places like 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mill Creek, WA
/
13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302

13824 N Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mill Creek
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13824 N Creek Dr, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 Available 12/20/18 Townhome in Mill Creek - Beautiful Townhome in Mill Creek with 2 car garage. Main floor is perfect for entertaining with a spacious living room with gas fireplace, dining room with sliding doors leading to a private deck overlooking a green belt. Updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with high ceilings, walk in closet with designer shelving and master bath. Laundry room with full size washer & dryer and built in cabinets. Huge unfinished downstairs basement with over 600 sq ft. Perfect location close to Mill Creek Town Center and walking trails. Tenants responsible for utilities. Application fee $42 per person/adult. Minimum one-year lease. First & Deposit. No Smoking

Schedule a visit here:https://showmojo.com/l/7a6cdc5073
Questions: Call (206) 577-0827

Real Property Associates, Inc.
7500 Roosevelt Way NE | Seattle, WA 98115
www.rentseattle.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4555175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 have any available units?
13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 have?
Some of 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 currently offering any rent specials?
13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 is pet friendly.
Does 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 offer parking?
Yes, 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 offers parking.
Does 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 have a pool?
No, 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 does not have a pool.
Does 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 have accessible units?
No, 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 does not have accessible units.
Does 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13824 Northcreek Drive Unit# 1302 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd
Mill Creek, WA 98208
Mill Creek Meadows
13315 45th Avenue Southeast
Mill Creek, WA 98012
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd
Mill Creek, WA 98012
The Reserve at Town Center
14420 North Creek Dr
Mill Creek, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Mill Creek 1 BedroomsMill Creek 2 Bedrooms
Mill Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMill Creek Apartments with Gyms
Mill Creek Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAFife, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College