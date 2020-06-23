13027 50th Ave SE #A

Amenities

January Renters! Spacious 4 bedroom Duplex built in 2017, Snohomish/Mill Creek Area! - This spacious duplex has open floor plan with large open kitchen with island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Excellent natural light. Kitchen opens to patio and small fenced yard. Small pet may be allowed with owner approval. Open living area with hard floors, great for entertaining. Second floor features spacious master suite with large walk in closet, three other nice size bedrooms, second full bath with double sinks and upstairs laundry. Two car attached garage. Additional $40.00 per month for alarm monitoring. Excellent location close to shopping, schools, parks and transportation.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



YEAR BUILT: 2017

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cowen Court



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Snohomish

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Penny Creek

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway

HIGH SCHOOL: Glacier Peak



PET POLICY: Small pet ok with owner approval and additional pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS:



RENTAL INSURANCE REQUIRED

No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2150

Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350

Non-refundable Admin. Fee: $100

Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



