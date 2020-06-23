13027 50th Ave SE #A

Amenities
January Renters! Spacious 4 bedroom Duplex built in 2017, Snohomish/Mill Creek Area! - This spacious duplex has open floor plan with large open kitchen with island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Excellent natural light. Kitchen opens to patio and small fenced yard. Small pet may be allowed with owner approval. Open living area with hard floors, great for entertaining. Second floor features spacious master suite with large walk in closet, three other nice size bedrooms, second full bath with double sinks and upstairs laundry. Two car attached garage. Additional $40.00 per month for alarm monitoring. Excellent location close to shopping, schools, parks and transportation.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
YEAR BUILT: 2017
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cowen Court
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Snohomish
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Penny Creek
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Glacier Peak
PET POLICY: Small pet ok with owner approval and additional pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS:
RENTAL INSURANCE REQUIRED
No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2150
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350
Non-refundable Admin. Fee: $100
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
