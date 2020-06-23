All apartments in Mill Creek
Mill Creek, WA
13027 50th Ave SE #A
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

13027 50th Ave SE #A

13027 50th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

13027 50th Ave SE, Mill Creek, WA 98012

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
January Renters! Spacious 4 bedroom Duplex built in 2017, Snohomish/Mill Creek Area! - This spacious duplex has open floor plan with large open kitchen with island, granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Excellent natural light. Kitchen opens to patio and small fenced yard. Small pet may be allowed with owner approval. Open living area with hard floors, great for entertaining. Second floor features spacious master suite with large walk in closet, three other nice size bedrooms, second full bath with double sinks and upstairs laundry. Two car attached garage. Additional $40.00 per month for alarm monitoring. Excellent location close to shopping, schools, parks and transportation.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

YEAR BUILT: 2017
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Cowen Court

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Snohomish
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Penny Creek
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Gateway
HIGH SCHOOL: Glacier Peak

PET POLICY: Small pet ok with owner approval and additional pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS:

RENTAL INSURANCE REQUIRED
No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 2150
Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $350
Non-refundable Admin. Fee: $100
Non-refundable Application Fee: $45.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4603791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13027 50th Ave SE #A have any available units?
13027 50th Ave SE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mill Creek, WA.
What amenities does 13027 50th Ave SE #A have?
Some of 13027 50th Ave SE #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13027 50th Ave SE #A currently offering any rent specials?
13027 50th Ave SE #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13027 50th Ave SE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 13027 50th Ave SE #A is pet friendly.
Does 13027 50th Ave SE #A offer parking?
Yes, 13027 50th Ave SE #A does offer parking.
Does 13027 50th Ave SE #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13027 50th Ave SE #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13027 50th Ave SE #A have a pool?
No, 13027 50th Ave SE #A does not have a pool.
Does 13027 50th Ave SE #A have accessible units?
No, 13027 50th Ave SE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 13027 50th Ave SE #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13027 50th Ave SE #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 13027 50th Ave SE #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 13027 50th Ave SE #A does not have units with air conditioning.
