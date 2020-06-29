All apartments in Marysville
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

8703 55th Pl NE

8703 55th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

8703 55th Pl NE, Marysville, WA 98270
Pinewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Application Pending!!! Brand new, never lived in home built in 2020! Move-in Today! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*

Brand new, never lived in home built in 2020! Offers an open and spacious floor plan with an attached, two-car garage with alley access. The main level of this home features a gorgeous kitchen with quartz counter tops, a breakfast island, 42" upper cabinets topped with crown molding, and a full suite of stainless steel appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find a cozy living room with a corner fireplace, and a beautiful and bright dining room. The master retreat includes a large walk-in closet. Pets under 20lbs considered. Less than 10 mins to major shopping and restaurants, I-5. Only 1 mile to hwy 9!

SQ FT: 1751

YEAR BUILT: 2020

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kembers Court

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Stevens
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: SunnyCrest
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: North Lake
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Pets under 20lbs considered. $250 per pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Due to this property just being built, you will want to google Kembers Court for directions. Once you arrive this gorgeous house is located behind the LGI Information center.
Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5593160)

