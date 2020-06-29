8703 55th Pl NE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Application Pending!!! Brand new, never lived in home built in 2020! Move-in Today! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*



Brand new, never lived in home built in 2020! Offers an open and spacious floor plan with an attached, two-car garage with alley access. The main level of this home features a gorgeous kitchen with quartz counter tops, a breakfast island, 42" upper cabinets topped with crown molding, and a full suite of stainless steel appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen you will find a cozy living room with a corner fireplace, and a beautiful and bright dining room. The master retreat includes a large walk-in closet. Pets under 20lbs considered. Less than 10 mins to major shopping and restaurants, I-5. Only 1 mile to hwy 9!



SQ FT: 1751



YEAR BUILT: 2020



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kembers Court



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Stevens

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: SunnyCrest

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: North Lake

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Stevens

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Pets under 20lbs considered. $250 per pet deposit. Pet screening fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2000

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Due to this property just being built, you will want to google Kembers Court for directions. Once you arrive this gorgeous house is located behind the LGI Information center.

