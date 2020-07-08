8620 76th Ave NE

Amenities

This spacious rambler features a Large Open Living room with Vaulted Ceilings and a Gas Fireplace. It flows into the Dining area and well laid out Kitchen with Gas Stove, loads of Cabinets and a Desk nook, all over looking the Fantastic View of the Marysville valley below. The Master Bedroom also has views of the valley and access to the back Deck, and features a large Walk-In-Closet and On-Suite Master Bath with Soaking Tub and separate Standing Shower. Two additional Bedrooms, one of which is located near the entry of the home, which could be used for a Bedroom, Den, Craft room, Play room, etc. The home also includes a Laundry room complete with Washer and Dyer provided, and a Two Car Garage, and don't miss the Large Back Deck with Amazing Views of the Olympic Mountains! Home is conveniently located East of 67th Ave and Downtown Marysville, a short distance from Marysville Getchell High School and Cedarcrest Golf Course.



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,750 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted



Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,250 | Security Deposit $2,250 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



Amenities: Gas Fireplace, Garage, Air Conditioning, New Carpet