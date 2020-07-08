All apartments in Marysville
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:00 AM

8620 76th Ave NE

8620 76th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8620 76th Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious rambler features a Large Open Living room with Vaulted Ceilings and a Gas Fireplace. It flows into the Dining area and well laid out Kitchen with Gas Stove, loads of Cabinets and a Desk nook, all over looking the Fantastic View of the Marysville valley below. The Master Bedroom also has views of the valley and access to the back Deck, and features a large Walk-In-Closet and On-Suite Master Bath with Soaking Tub and separate Standing Shower. Two additional Bedrooms, one of which is located near the entry of the home, which could be used for a Bedroom, Den, Craft room, Play room, etc. The home also includes a Laundry room complete with Washer and Dyer provided, and a Two Car Garage, and don't miss the Large Back Deck with Amazing Views of the Olympic Mountains! Home is conveniently located East of 67th Ave and Downtown Marysville, a short distance from Marysville Getchell High School and Cedarcrest Golf Course.

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $6,750 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted

Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 40lbs or less (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,250 | Security Deposit $2,250 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Gas Fireplace, Garage, Air Conditioning, New Carpet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 76th Ave NE have any available units?
8620 76th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8620 76th Ave NE have?
Some of 8620 76th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 76th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8620 76th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 76th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8620 76th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 8620 76th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8620 76th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 8620 76th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8620 76th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 76th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 8620 76th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 8620 76th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8620 76th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 76th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8620 76th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

