Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8325 74th Dr. NE

8325 74th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8325 74th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 4 bd, 2.5 ba Home w/ New Paint & Carpet - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has fresh paint and carpet throughout. Downstairs you will find the living room, formal dining area, with the dining, powder and family room off of the kitchen. Upstairs the master bedroom is complete with a large master suite with a soaking tub and a large walk in closet. The laundry room, full bathroom and 3 other bedrooms are all located upstairs as well. From the front porch you can enjoy peek a boo views of the mountains and beautiful sunsets.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

When there are multiple applications, we prioritize applications prior to charging the application fee using the following factors;
1. Household income amount.
2. Longevity and stability of income sources.
3. Longevity and stability of residency history.
4. Ability to start financial responsibility for the residence.

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

Marysville, Getchell, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4676334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8325 74th Dr. NE have any available units?
8325 74th Dr. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8325 74th Dr. NE have?
Some of 8325 74th Dr. NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8325 74th Dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
8325 74th Dr. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 74th Dr. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8325 74th Dr. NE is pet friendly.
Does 8325 74th Dr. NE offer parking?
No, 8325 74th Dr. NE does not offer parking.
Does 8325 74th Dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8325 74th Dr. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 74th Dr. NE have a pool?
No, 8325 74th Dr. NE does not have a pool.
Does 8325 74th Dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 8325 74th Dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 74th Dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8325 74th Dr. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
