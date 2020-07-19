8325 74th Dr. NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Spacious 4 bd, 2.5 ba Home w/ New Paint & Carpet - This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom has fresh paint and carpet throughout. Downstairs you will find the living room, formal dining area, with the dining, powder and family room off of the kitchen. Upstairs the master bedroom is complete with a large master suite with a soaking tub and a large walk in closet. The laundry room, full bathroom and 3 other bedrooms are all located upstairs as well. From the front porch you can enjoy peek a boo views of the mountains and beautiful sunsets.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



When there are multiple applications, we prioritize applications prior to charging the application fee using the following factors;

1. Household income amount.

2. Longevity and stability of income sources.

3. Longevity and stability of residency history.

4. Ability to start financial responsibility for the residence.



Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



Marysville, Getchell, Granite Falls, Lake Stevens



No Dogs Allowed



