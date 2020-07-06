All apartments in Marysville
8209 72nd Pl NE #B
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

8209 72nd Pl NE #B

8209 72nd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8209 72nd Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Spacious Lower Level Unit - Welcome to your new home! This spacious lower level one bedroom with bonus room + one bathroom unit is just what you have been looking for! The additional bonus room will be great for an office space. There's a large family room with a cozy gas fireplace right outside of the open kitchen. Cuddle up on your large covered patio to enjoy the beautiful mountain and sound view. This home also includes a large washer/dryer, as well as off street parking. There is also a large shared back yard where your small dog can run around! Non-smoking. Available now. KIO/MD

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5315732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8209 72nd Pl NE #B have any available units?
8209 72nd Pl NE #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8209 72nd Pl NE #B have?
Some of 8209 72nd Pl NE #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8209 72nd Pl NE #B currently offering any rent specials?
8209 72nd Pl NE #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8209 72nd Pl NE #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 8209 72nd Pl NE #B is pet friendly.
Does 8209 72nd Pl NE #B offer parking?
Yes, 8209 72nd Pl NE #B offers parking.
Does 8209 72nd Pl NE #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8209 72nd Pl NE #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8209 72nd Pl NE #B have a pool?
No, 8209 72nd Pl NE #B does not have a pool.
Does 8209 72nd Pl NE #B have accessible units?
No, 8209 72nd Pl NE #B does not have accessible units.
Does 8209 72nd Pl NE #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 8209 72nd Pl NE #B does not have units with dishwashers.

