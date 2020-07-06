8209 72nd Pl NE #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Spacious Lower Level Unit - Welcome to your new home! This spacious lower level one bedroom with bonus room + one bathroom unit is just what you have been looking for! The additional bonus room will be great for an office space. There's a large family room with a cozy gas fireplace right outside of the open kitchen. Cuddle up on your large covered patio to enjoy the beautiful mountain and sound view. This home also includes a large washer/dryer, as well as off street parking. There is also a large shared back yard where your small dog can run around! Non-smoking. Available now. KIO/MD



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5315732)