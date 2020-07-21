All apartments in Marysville
7813 29th PL NE
Last updated September 30 2019 at 10:05 PM

7813 29th PL NE

7813 29th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7813 29th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This Modern Home is located in a very Quiet Neighborhood and features an array of amenities which include a Large Fully Fenced Backyard perfect for kids or the family pet. Bright and Open Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Pantry and a large Island with extra storage. The Dining area features a Pillowed Bench Seat perfect for Reading or Homework. The Living area includes a Wall Mount for Flat Screen TV's and High Speed Internet is Provided at NO CHARGE!! Large Bedrooms with ample closet space, and Master Bedroom with private on-suite Bathroom. Remote controlled Ceiling Fans make circulating air hassle free. Home has a Two-Car Garage with additional parking on both the driveway and the street. Dogs less than 40 lbs allowed. (Landscape maintenance and detail clean coming soon)

OUR REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,200

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property

Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 40 lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) High Speed Internet Included!
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,400 | Security Deposit $2,400 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease

Amenities: Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Pantry, Washer/Dryer, Fully Fenced, Internet Included, Storage unit, Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

