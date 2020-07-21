7813 29th PL NE

Amenities

This Modern Home is located in a very Quiet Neighborhood and features an array of amenities which include a Large Fully Fenced Backyard perfect for kids or the family pet. Bright and Open Kitchen has Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, a Pantry and a large Island with extra storage. The Dining area features a Pillowed Bench Seat perfect for Reading or Homework. The Living area includes a Wall Mount for Flat Screen TV's and High Speed Internet is Provided at NO CHARGE!! Large Bedrooms with ample closet space, and Master Bedroom with private on-suite Bathroom. Remote controlled Ceiling Fans make circulating air hassle free. Home has a Two-Car Garage with additional parking on both the driveway and the street. Dogs less than 40 lbs allowed. (Landscape maintenance and detail clean coming soon)



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,200



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 2 Max., 40 lbs or less (NO Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas) High Speed Internet Included!

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,400 | Security Deposit $2,400 | $250 Document fee applies | Standard 12 month lease



