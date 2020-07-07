Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7766 32nd St NE Available 09/08/20 MARYSVILLE 2 STORY HOME - 4 bedroom, 2.75 Marysville 2 story home. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen. Living room has vaulted ceiling, and gas fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, ample cabinets space, pantry, kitchen has slider door to back deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including large master with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, walk in closets and full bath. Lower level has a rec room with access to fenced back yard, the 4th bedroom and utility room with 2.75 bath. Award Winning Lake Stevens School District, Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. No smoking, AB/KB/PTS



(RLNE5966603)