Marysville, WA
7766 32nd St NE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

7766 32nd St NE

7766 32nd Street Northeast · (425) 513-0209 ext. 283
Location

7766 32nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7766 32nd St NE · Avail. Sep 8

$2,350

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1932 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7766 32nd St NE Available 09/08/20 MARYSVILLE 2 STORY HOME - 4 bedroom, 2.75 Marysville 2 story home. Features include open concept living room, and kitchen. Living room has vaulted ceiling, and gas fireplace, kitchen with all appliances, ample cabinets space, pantry, kitchen has slider door to back deck. 3 bedrooms upstairs, including large master with vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light, walk in closets and full bath. Lower level has a rec room with access to fenced back yard, the 4th bedroom and utility room with 2.75 bath. Award Winning Lake Stevens School District, Pet friendly, subject to restrictions. No smoking, AB/KB/PTS

(RLNE5966603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7766 32nd St NE have any available units?
7766 32nd St NE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7766 32nd St NE have?
Some of 7766 32nd St NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7766 32nd St NE currently offering any rent specials?
7766 32nd St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7766 32nd St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7766 32nd St NE is pet friendly.
Does 7766 32nd St NE offer parking?
No, 7766 32nd St NE does not offer parking.
Does 7766 32nd St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7766 32nd St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7766 32nd St NE have a pool?
No, 7766 32nd St NE does not have a pool.
Does 7766 32nd St NE have accessible units?
No, 7766 32nd St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7766 32nd St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7766 32nd St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
