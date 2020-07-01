All apartments in Marysville
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM

7202 39th PL NE

7202 39th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7202 39th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Home with a 3 car Garage - Property Id: 38286

This single family home has 3 bedrooms, large family room upstairs, den downstairs, living room with an open kitchen, dining room, butlers closet, and 2.5 baths. Yard is fully landscaped and includes an entertaining patio. Tenant is responsible for the utilities in addition to rent. Maximum occupancy is suggested at 2 people per room. The gross monthly income must equal approximately 2 times the monthly rent. Applicants must have a favorable credit history. Applicants must be employed and be able to furnish acceptable proof of the required income. Applicants must have good references concerning rental payment, housekeeping, and property maintenance from all previous landlords.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/38286
Property Id 38286

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5476294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7202 39th PL NE have any available units?
7202 39th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7202 39th PL NE have?
Some of 7202 39th PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7202 39th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
7202 39th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7202 39th PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 7202 39th PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 7202 39th PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 7202 39th PL NE offers parking.
Does 7202 39th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7202 39th PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7202 39th PL NE have a pool?
No, 7202 39th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 7202 39th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 7202 39th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7202 39th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7202 39th PL NE has units with dishwashers.

