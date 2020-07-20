6820 74th Dr. NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home on large lot - Remarkable, tri-level home on a large lot in Marysville in the desirable Northpointe neighborhood. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a 3 car garage. Lovely hardwood entry and a great kitchen with eating space and a formal dining & living room. Comfortable family room with wood fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases. Large master suite, 3/4 bath, dual sinks and a generous walk in closet. Two more bedrooms, including one for the ultimate Seahawk fan. Full size bathrooms on both the main and upper floor. Spacious, fully fenced back yard with fruit trees. Washer and dryer included.



Rent $2300. Security deposit $2300. Small dog with $500 deposit. Available immediately.



Call Bell Properties, Inc. @ 425-334-0441 for appointment to view. Bell Properties, Inc., is a professional real estate company located in Lake Stevens, specializing in property management and real estate listings and sales.



(RLNE4998597)