All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 6820 74th Dr. NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
6820 74th Dr. NE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

6820 74th Dr. NE

6820 74th Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6820 74th Drive Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home on large lot - Remarkable, tri-level home on a large lot in Marysville in the desirable Northpointe neighborhood. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a 3 car garage. Lovely hardwood entry and a great kitchen with eating space and a formal dining & living room. Comfortable family room with wood fireplace and beautiful built-in bookcases. Large master suite, 3/4 bath, dual sinks and a generous walk in closet. Two more bedrooms, including one for the ultimate Seahawk fan. Full size bathrooms on both the main and upper floor. Spacious, fully fenced back yard with fruit trees. Washer and dryer included.

Rent $2300. Security deposit $2300. Small dog with $500 deposit. Available immediately.

Call Bell Properties, Inc. @ 425-334-0441 for appointment to view. Bell Properties, Inc., is a professional real estate company located in Lake Stevens, specializing in property management and real estate listings and sales.

(RLNE4998597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 74th Dr. NE have any available units?
6820 74th Dr. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 74th Dr. NE have?
Some of 6820 74th Dr. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 74th Dr. NE currently offering any rent specials?
6820 74th Dr. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 74th Dr. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 74th Dr. NE is pet friendly.
Does 6820 74th Dr. NE offer parking?
Yes, 6820 74th Dr. NE offers parking.
Does 6820 74th Dr. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6820 74th Dr. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 74th Dr. NE have a pool?
No, 6820 74th Dr. NE does not have a pool.
Does 6820 74th Dr. NE have accessible units?
No, 6820 74th Dr. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 74th Dr. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6820 74th Dr. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMarysville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Marysville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMarysville Apartments with Pools
Marysville Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WA
Mill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WABainbridge Island, WAMaple Valley, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College