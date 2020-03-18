6602 Armar Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry parking fireplace bbq/grill courtyard

Chic 1040s brick cottage close to Old Town Marysville. Beautifully appointed, easy turn-key living close to I-5 and Hwy 9. Super comfortable memory foam beds (1 king, 1 queen), washer/dryer, off-street parking. Back courtyard with wood-fired grill fireplace & outdoor furniture for sunny days enjoyment.



Maximum 3 occupants.

Near parks, stores & restaurants.

Great choice for short term housing (job in Marysville, Everett or Arlington/Smoky Point, travel medical professional, etc.)



Minimum stay: 1 week

Rates: weekly monthly



For fastest response, please make requests via e-mail.