All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 6602 Armar Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
6602 Armar Rd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

6602 Armar Rd

6602 Armar Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

6602 Armar Road, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Chic 1040s brick cottage close to Old Town Marysville. Beautifully appointed, easy turn-key living close to I-5 and Hwy 9. Super comfortable memory foam beds (1 king, 1 queen), washer/dryer, off-street parking. Back courtyard with wood-fired grill fireplace & outdoor furniture for sunny days enjoyment.

Maximum 3 occupants.
Near parks, stores & restaurants.
Great choice for short term housing (job in Marysville, Everett or Arlington/Smoky Point, travel medical professional, etc.)

Minimum stay: 1 week
Rates: weekly monthly

For fastest response, please make requests via e-mail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Armar Rd have any available units?
6602 Armar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 Armar Rd have?
Some of 6602 Armar Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 Armar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Armar Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Armar Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6602 Armar Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 6602 Armar Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Armar Rd does offer parking.
Does 6602 Armar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6602 Armar Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Armar Rd have a pool?
No, 6602 Armar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6602 Armar Rd have accessible units?
No, 6602 Armar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Armar Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 Armar Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College