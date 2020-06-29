6530 32nd Pl NE

Amenities

GORGEOUS 4 bdrm home with TONS OF UPGRADES! - Beautifully updated 4 bedroom located on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac and dead end road. Spacious living room includes gas fireplace with Pearl mantle, gleaming Acacia wood floors, lots of windows & great natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances includes gas range/oven with warming drawer, microwave/convection (2nd oven), dishwasher & refrigerator with hot & cold water in door; Quartz counters, large pantry, Italian tile floors & under-cabinet lighting. Dining area with archways & crown molding and access to fully fenced level backyard with Flex room on main level could be den/office or formal dining room. Master suite with private 5-piece bathroom includes soaking tub, separate shower, dual sinks & large closet. 3 additional bedrooms & updated full bathroom with touchless toilet. Spacious & level backyard is fully fenced. 3-car garage; Gas heat; Lots of high-quality touches through-out. Laundry room with full-size washer & dryer.



- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-1 Year Lease with option to renew

-Tenants pay all utilities.

-Tenants maintain yard.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Security Deposit is required.

-Pet(s) 0-25 lbs considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via www.petscreening.com is required.



(RLNE5204667)