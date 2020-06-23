All apartments in Marysville
6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:07 PM

6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law

6408 76th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

6408 76th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270
Getchell

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Marysville Mother in law for rent Utilities Included! - Updated mother in law unit located on the lower level with separate entrance, but connected to the main house. Unit features all new counter tops, appliances, and full sized bath. Located within minutes of both I-5 and Hwy 9, this home is perfect for the commuter! Don't let this home pass you by! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing.

Water, Sewer, Garbage and Electricity included in the rent!

No Pets.

(RLNE4236366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law have any available units?
6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law currently offering any rent specials?
6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law pet-friendly?
No, 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law offer parking?
No, 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law does not offer parking.
Does 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law have a pool?
No, 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law does not have a pool.
Does 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law have accessible units?
No, 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law does not have units with air conditioning.
