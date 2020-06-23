6408 76th Dr NE Mother-in-law

Amenities

Marysville Mother in law for rent Utilities Included! - Updated mother in law unit located on the lower level with separate entrance, but connected to the main house. Unit features all new counter tops, appliances, and full sized bath. Located within minutes of both I-5 and Hwy 9, this home is perfect for the commuter! Don't let this home pass you by! Call 425-257-2046 to schedule a showing.



Water, Sewer, Garbage and Electricity included in the rent!



No Pets.



