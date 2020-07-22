6214 80th Ave NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Huge 4bd 3bth home w/bonus room & fully fenced backyard - This spacious 4 bedroom, move in ready home offers a main level bedroom, a huge bonus room and 3 full bathrooms. On the main level you will the dining room, family room, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and nook area. Upstairs is the spacious master suite with 5 piece master bath, walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. You will also find the huge bonus room, a full bathroom and the additional bedrooms. This home offers stainless appliances, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, large deck and fully fenced backyard.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



No Cats Allowed



