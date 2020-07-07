All apartments in Marysville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

6214 72nd Street Northeast

6214 72nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6214 72nd Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Jennings Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great Allen Creek Neighborhood! the open floor plan features all new upgraded kitchen appliances new laminate flooring, new paint remodeled bathroom 3 bedrooms and 2 bath includes washer and dryer, A/C along with a fenced back yard with including remote awning 2 car garage with openers.
great location close to schools, ymca, library and park, shopping and restaurants. Access to 1-5 and hwy 9 for easy commute. 1 small pet case by case ok with additional deposit. MONDAY SHOWING AT 11- 11:30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 72nd Street Northeast have any available units?
6214 72nd Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 72nd Street Northeast have?
Some of 6214 72nd Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 72nd Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6214 72nd Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 72nd Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6214 72nd Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6214 72nd Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 6214 72nd Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 6214 72nd Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6214 72nd Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 72nd Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 6214 72nd Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6214 72nd Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6214 72nd Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 72nd Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 72nd Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.

