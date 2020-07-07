6214 72nd Street Northeast

Amenities
Great Allen Creek Neighborhood! the open floor plan features all new upgraded kitchen appliances new laminate flooring, new paint remodeled bathroom 3 bedrooms and 2 bath includes washer and dryer, A/C along with a fenced back yard with including remote awning 2 car garage with openers.
great location close to schools, ymca, library and park, shopping and restaurants. Access to 1-5 and hwy 9 for easy commute. 1 small pet case by case ok with additional deposit. MONDAY SHOWING AT 11- 11:30