620 Beach Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit on Beach Ave in Downtown Marysville features Brand New Paint, Brand New Counters, Brand New Carpets and Flooring throughout and New Appliances! Washer & Dryer hook ups provided in Hallway Bathroom Closet. Located off 4th Street means Easy access to I-5, less than 1 minute away! Shopping, Dining, Entertainment all with in Walking Distance!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,975 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One Pet Allowed, under 30lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay utilities (Electric)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,325 | Security Deposit $1,325 | $100 Document fee applies



Amenities: Dishwasher