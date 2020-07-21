All apartments in Marysville
620 Beach Ave
620 Beach Ave

620 Beach Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

620 Beach Avenue, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
This Newly Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom unit on Beach Ave in Downtown Marysville features Brand New Paint, Brand New Counters, Brand New Carpets and Flooring throughout and New Appliances! Washer & Dryer hook ups provided in Hallway Bathroom Closet. Located off 4th Street means Easy access to I-5, less than 1 minute away! Shopping, Dining, Entertainment all with in Walking Distance!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $3,975 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One Pet Allowed, under 30lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay utilities (Electric)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,325 | Security Deposit $1,325 | $100 Document fee applies

Amenities: Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Beach Ave have any available units?
620 Beach Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Beach Ave have?
Some of 620 Beach Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Beach Ave currently offering any rent specials?
620 Beach Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Beach Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Beach Ave is pet friendly.
Does 620 Beach Ave offer parking?
No, 620 Beach Ave does not offer parking.
Does 620 Beach Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Beach Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Beach Ave have a pool?
No, 620 Beach Ave does not have a pool.
Does 620 Beach Ave have accessible units?
No, 620 Beach Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Beach Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Beach Ave has units with dishwashers.
