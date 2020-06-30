5037 83rd Ave NE

Amenities

This Smart Home was constructed last summer. Owner occupied for only a few months, Great Location within the coveted Lake Stevens School District one of the Highest Rated S.D. in the State. This Pacific Ridge Construction is integrated w/ incredible Technology which include, App-controlled Touch Panels,Thermostat,Video Door Bell, Amazon Echo, with Options to Incorporate additional Technologies. This is a Large 2,730 sq ft home with a Large Front Yard, Gas Fireplace, and Community Park Access perfect for the morning jog or a pet walk. This home has a Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, S.S. Appliances and a Huge Island great for Entertaining. The home features a 3/4 Bath & Bedroom on the lower floor, Upper floor has 4 additional Beds,a Large Open Second Living Space or Game Room,Laundry w/ In Unit Washer/Dryer, and a Huge Jack-n-Jill bath with Spacious Closets, Brand New Carpets, Tiled Floors, and Large Windows for Plenty of Natural Light. Two Car Garage and a Huge Storage Closet for extra belongings. This Property is being Pre-Marketed and will be available to occupy no later than 4/15. A quicker move-in date could be an option depending on interest. Showings Only Property- Incredible Availability Times for added Convenience. Come see for yourself what this Property has to offer! Schedule a Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $8,685 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, 30lbs or More (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,895 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,895 | $250 Document fee applies



