/
Marysville, WA
/
5037 83rd Ave NE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 10:40 PM

5037 83rd Ave NE

5037 83rd Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

5037 83rd Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270
East Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
This Smart Home was constructed last summer. Owner occupied for only a few months, Great Location within the coveted Lake Stevens School District one of the Highest Rated S.D. in the State. This Pacific Ridge Construction is integrated w/ incredible Technology which include, App-controlled Touch Panels,Thermostat,Video Door Bell, Amazon Echo, with Options to Incorporate additional Technologies. This is a Large 2,730 sq ft home with a Large Front Yard, Gas Fireplace, and Community Park Access perfect for the morning jog or a pet walk. This home has a Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, S.S. Appliances and a Huge Island great for Entertaining. The home features a 3/4 Bath & Bedroom on the lower floor, Upper floor has 4 additional Beds,a Large Open Second Living Space or Game Room,Laundry w/ In Unit Washer/Dryer, and a Huge Jack-n-Jill bath with Spacious Closets, Brand New Carpets, Tiled Floors, and Large Windows for Plenty of Natural Light. Two Car Garage and a Huge Storage Closet for extra belongings. This Property is being Pre-Marketed and will be available to occupy no later than 4/15. A quicker move-in date could be an option depending on interest. Showings Only Property- Incredible Availability Times for added Convenience. Come see for yourself what this Property has to offer! Schedule a Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $8,685 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: One/Two Dog Allowed, 30lbs or More (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,895 | Security/Damage Deposit $2,895 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Gas Fireplace, Cable-ready, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Fenced Backyard, Storage Closet, Two car garage, No cats/Dogs must be 30 lbs or larger

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 83rd Ave NE have any available units?
5037 83rd Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 83rd Ave NE have?
Some of 5037 83rd Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 83rd Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5037 83rd Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 83rd Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5037 83rd Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 5037 83rd Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5037 83rd Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5037 83rd Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5037 83rd Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 83rd Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5037 83rd Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5037 83rd Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5037 83rd Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 83rd Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5037 83rd Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

