Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
5014 73rd Pl NE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 4:26 AM

5014 73rd Pl NE

5014 73rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5014 73rd Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed 1.5 bath 1100 Sq Ft Rambler great location. Good sized living room and over sized kitchen nook area. Washer & Dryer free to use till they expire. Covered patio in back with a nice sized back yard as well. washer & dryer are free to use till they die, owner will not maintain. Yard maintenance is important. Tenant pays for all utilities. To Schedule a viewing call 425 405-6288, this is a self showing property. We do not accept portable screening reports. Applications done thru northfieldproperties.info website only. Fireplace for decoration only. New Fridge Property Address: 5014 73rd Pl NE, Marysville98270. Call 425 405-6288 you will need street number 72 answer questions and complete process you can view the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 73rd Pl NE have any available units?
5014 73rd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 73rd Pl NE have?
Some of 5014 73rd Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 73rd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
5014 73rd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 73rd Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5014 73rd Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 5014 73rd Pl NE offer parking?
No, 5014 73rd Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 5014 73rd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5014 73rd Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 73rd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 5014 73rd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 5014 73rd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 5014 73rd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 73rd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 73rd Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

