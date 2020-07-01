Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bed 1.5 bath 1100 Sq Ft Rambler great location. Good sized living room and over sized kitchen nook area. Washer & Dryer free to use till they expire. Covered patio in back with a nice sized back yard as well. washer & dryer are free to use till they die, owner will not maintain. Yard maintenance is important. Tenant pays for all utilities. To Schedule a viewing call 425 405-6288, this is a self showing property. We do not accept portable screening reports. Applications done thru northfieldproperties.info website only. Fireplace for decoration only. New Fridge Property Address: 5014 73rd Pl NE, Marysville98270. Call 425 405-6288 you will need street number 72 answer questions and complete process you can view the property.