Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

4408 148th St NE

4408 148th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4408 148th Street Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Smokey Point

Amenities

4408 148th St NE - (FOR RENT) 3 bedroom town-home in popular Berry Farm! Vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan for a spacious feeling. Very well maintained. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, gas heat, pantry and eating bar in kitchen. Large living room opens to huge deck. Master suite is generous with a walk-in closet and full bath. Convenient to I-5, bus, Smokey Point and shopping. Wonderful neighborhood and community park! Great location near Smokey Point, shopping and freeways. Please call Nicole Hong, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-331-6647 cell, before applying.

(RLNE5423115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 148th St NE have any available units?
4408 148th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
Is 4408 148th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4408 148th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 148th St NE pet-friendly?
No, 4408 148th St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marysville.
Does 4408 148th St NE offer parking?
No, 4408 148th St NE does not offer parking.
Does 4408 148th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 148th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 148th St NE have a pool?
No, 4408 148th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4408 148th St NE have accessible units?
No, 4408 148th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 148th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 148th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 148th St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4408 148th St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
