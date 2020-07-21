All apartments in Marysville
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

4314 113th Place NE

4314 113th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4314 113th Place Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Marshall

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3bd, 2bth 1920s Home on Acreage! - This Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1920s home offers acreage in a tree lined area. This home features lovely hardwood floors, a kitchen, dining room and living room with fireplace. Washer and Dryer are also included and located in the basement of the property. Close to shopping, bus lines and schools, this property is move-in ready today! Small dogs under 20lbs and cats are negotiable.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE3849920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 113th Place NE have any available units?
4314 113th Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marysville, WA.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 113th Place NE have?
Some of 4314 113th Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 113th Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
4314 113th Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 113th Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 113th Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 4314 113th Place NE offer parking?
No, 4314 113th Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 4314 113th Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 113th Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 113th Place NE have a pool?
No, 4314 113th Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 4314 113th Place NE have accessible units?
No, 4314 113th Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 113th Place NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 113th Place NE does not have units with dishwashers.
