4314 113th Place NE

Charming 3bd, 2bth 1920s Home on Acreage! - This Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1920s home offers acreage in a tree lined area. This home features lovely hardwood floors, a kitchen, dining room and living room with fireplace. Washer and Dryer are also included and located in the basement of the property. Close to shopping, bus lines and schools, this property is move-in ready today! Small dogs under 20lbs and cats are negotiable.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



