All apartments in Marysville
Find more places like 1810 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marysville, WA
/
1810 5th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1810 5th St

1810 5th Street · (425) 405-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marysville
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1810 5th Street, Marysville, WA 98270
Downtown Marysville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home. Living area looks onto front shared fenced yard, off the kitchen is the stackable washer/dryer and backdoor with access to shared fenced backyard. Bedroom (10 x 11) with storage closet, double-hallway, and linen closets. Simple kitchen with glass-top stove and refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Electric wall heaters. No Smoking on premises. Quiet Dog OK under 25#’s with references, friendly, and acceptable breed with refundable Pet Deposit. Prefer no cats. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

Terms: Lease: 12-month, Full month ‘s rent, $1100 security deposit, application $43-62 each adult; and $150 Processing Administration Fee. If this property looks interesting, please feel free to view it at the best time for you. For access go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1132949 . We could give you immediate access, this is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience once we talk. Please contact Northfield Properties, Inc. Property Manager at 425-405-6288 for access or 425-304-1250 for application process.

The address is 1812 5th St, Marysville, WA 98270 located near downtown Marysville, behind Asberry Athletic Field, off 4th St and Quinn Ave.

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria and copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent. Thank you. Do not apply under any other site, that’s at your own risk. Equal and Fair Housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 5th St have any available units?
1810 5th St has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 5th St have?
Some of 1810 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1810 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1810 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1810 5th St does offer parking.
Does 1810 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 5th St have a pool?
No, 1810 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 1810 5th St have accessible units?
No, 1810 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 5th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1810 5th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carroll's Creek Landing
18111 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271
The Lodge
17500 25th Ave NE
Marysville, WA 98271

Similar Pages

Marysville 1 BedroomsMarysville 2 Bedrooms
Marysville Apartments with GymMarysville Apartments with Parking
Marysville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA
Bellingham, WAMill Creek, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington UniversityUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity