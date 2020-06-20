1810 5th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available Now. 1812 - Side-by-side 576+ sqft duplex with parking. One 1 BR / 1 BA Cape Cod 1954 simple open area home. Living area looks onto front shared fenced yard, off the kitchen is the stackable washer/dryer and backdoor with access to shared fenced backyard. Bedroom (10 x 11) with storage closet, double-hallway, and linen closets. Simple kitchen with glass-top stove and refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Electric wall heaters. No Smoking on premises. Quiet Dog OK under 25#’s with references, friendly, and acceptable breed with refundable Pet Deposit. Prefer no cats. Tenant responsible for all utilities and landscaping.



Terms: Lease: 12-month, Full month ‘s rent, $1100 security deposit, application $43-62 each adult; and $150 Processing Administration Fee. If this property looks interesting, please feel free to view it at the best time for you. For access go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1132949 . We could give you immediate access, this is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience once we talk. Please contact Northfield Properties, Inc. Property Manager at 425-405-6288 for access or 425-304-1250 for application process.



The address is 1812 5th St, Marysville, WA 98270 located near downtown Marysville, behind Asberry Athletic Field, off 4th St and Quinn Ave.



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria and copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent. Thank you. Do not apply under any other site, that’s at your own risk. Equal and Fair Housing.