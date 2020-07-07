14021 53rd Dr Ne

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Marysville. Amenities included: central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly.You'll love coming home to this inviting space. The interior includes plush carpet throughout, a fireplace in the family room, and much more. The kitchen offers more than enough space to cook up a nice family meal. You'll absolutely love the spacious bedrooms and good-sized closets. Apply today!

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.