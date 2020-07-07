12712 51st Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Now!! This cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath features an open floor plan on the main floor with wood fireplace and sliding glass door out to a fenced back yard for privacy, laundry includes washer and dryer, newer stainless steel appliances,new paint and newer carpet, all bedrooms upstairs with the main bath. Attached 1 car garage and 1 parking space. Great location easy access to 1-5, shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Additional $100 for water and sewer to be paid with rent. 1 pet OK with deposit based on size and breed see criteria and pet application on the website. Tenant to pay all utilities