Last updated July 21 2020 at 4:28 AM

12712 51st Avenue Northeast

12712 51st Avenue Northeast · (360) 631-0425
Location

12712 51st Avenue Northeast, Marysville, WA 98271
Shoultes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1114 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now!! This cozy 3 bedroom 1.5 bath features an open floor plan on the main floor with wood fireplace and sliding glass door out to a fenced back yard for privacy, laundry includes washer and dryer, newer stainless steel appliances,new paint and newer carpet, all bedrooms upstairs with the main bath. Attached 1 car garage and 1 parking space. Great location easy access to 1-5, shopping, restaurants and medical facilities. Additional $100 for water and sewer to be paid with rent. 1 pet OK with deposit based on size and breed see criteria and pet application on the website. Tenant to pay all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12712 51st Avenue Northeast have any available units?
12712 51st Avenue Northeast has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Marysville, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Marysville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12712 51st Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 12712 51st Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12712 51st Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
12712 51st Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12712 51st Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 12712 51st Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 12712 51st Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 12712 51st Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 12712 51st Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12712 51st Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12712 51st Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 12712 51st Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 12712 51st Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 12712 51st Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 12712 51st Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12712 51st Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
